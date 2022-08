President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

August 4, 2022, 16:11 Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh escalation with Security Council members

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Peskov said the escalation of the conflict in NK was discussed. “The high necessity to implement all provisions of the trilateral agreement was underscored,” Peskov added.