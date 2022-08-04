The Kremlin doesn’t rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could also discuss the latest escalation in Nagorno Karabakh during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.

August 4, 2022, 16:30 Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It can’t be ruled out that the presidents will exchange views regarding the tensions,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.