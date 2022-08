Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the central hospital of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese delivered prayer for the speedy recovery of the servicemen and thanked the medics for their dedicated service.