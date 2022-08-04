Artsakhpress

Artsakh parliamentary factions call on all int’l organizations to take practical steps to prevent new crimes

Azerbaijan’s another encroachments are a gross violation of the ceasefire achieved in November 2020, which aim at continuing the policy of Armenophobia and causing panic in Artsakh, the parliamentary factions of Artsakh said in a statement released today.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Since August 1 the armed forces of Azerbaijan have resorted to provocative military operations in different sections of the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, as a result of which we have casualties and wounded.

The factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh call these encroachments of Azerbaijan a gross violation of the ceasefire regime achieved in November 2020, which pursue a goal to continue the anti-Armenian policy and cause panic moods in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan is regularly accusing Armenia and Russia of not fulfilling the trilateral agreements of November 9, in case when Azerbaijan itself has not fulfilled almost any point of that statement.

This behavior is not something new for us. Azerbaijan has always carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing, forced deportation, consistently violating the vital interests and rights of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh. The recent incidents, the presence of the victims and wounded once again prove that peaceful co-existence within Azerbaijan is ruled out for Artsakh. Peace is a highest value, however, there couldn’t be peace under a threat of force and constant violations of human rights and dignity.

During the 44-Day War in 2020 we witnessed the silence of the international community and at that period all crimes committed against the people of Artsakh didn’t receive a proper condemnation, and as a result of this Azerbaijan continues expanding the scales of aggressive actions.

We call on the parliaments of different countries and all international organizations to grossly condemn the latest actions of Azerbaijan and take practical steps to prevent new crimes.
We urge the Russian peacekeepers to take all necessary actions to ensure establishment of stability in the Line of Contact.
Bowing before all victims of the Artsakh liberation fight, we once again affirm our people’s right to have a free and independent state as the only guarantee of living safely”, the statement says.
The statement has been signed by “Free Motherland-UCA”, “Justice”, “United Motherland”, ARF, “Democratic Party of Artsakh” factions.

     

