Although there are currently no active combat operations along the Line of Contact of Nagorno Karabakh, the situation remains extremely tense according to the assessment of the NK authorities, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

August 4, 2022, 12:53 Situation along NK Line of Contact remains extremely tense – Armenian PM

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We should work on easing that tension. I want to note that with all points of the 2020 November 9 agreements Armenia is running a policy of conducting constructive negotiations in favor of establishing and strengthening peace in the region”, the PM said.