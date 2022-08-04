Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again overnight. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively calm”, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces again violated the ceasefire in some parts of the line of contact using various caliber firearms.

There are no casualties from the Artsakh Defense Army.

3 of the 19 soldiers who were wounded on August 3 are in serious condition, and 1 is in critical condition.