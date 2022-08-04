United States Congresswoman Jackie Speier is calling on Washington to pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately after the latest deadly Azeri attacks in Artsakh.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier calls for termination of all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan after deadly attack in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table,” Congresswoman Speier tweeted.