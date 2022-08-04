United States Congresswoman Jackie Speier is calling on Washington to pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately after the latest deadly Azeri attacks in Artsakh.

August 4, 2022, 09:30 Congresswoman Jackie Speier calls for termination of all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan after deadly attack in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table,” Congresswoman Speier tweeted.