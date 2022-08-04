The United States urges immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Price said.