On August 3, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan again convened an extended session of the Security Council to discuss the military-political situation in the country, President Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

August 3, 2022, 20:54 There are certain changes in the de-escalation of the situation. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Describing the actions carried out by Azerbaijan against Artsakh since August 1 as a provocation, I noted that the necessary steps are being taken through the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh in order to defuse the situation and resolve it peacefully. Therefore, I address all our compatriots, asking them to maintain restraint and calmness. We can record that at this stage there are certain changes in the de-escalation of the situation related to both the military situation and the Berdzor corridor," he said.