Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded that on August 3, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime on the contact line, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is an aggravation of the situation in the contingent's zone of responsibility. The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the area of the Sarybaba hill. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are taking measures to stabilize the situation," the statement reads.