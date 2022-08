One Artsakh solider was killed and eight others were injured in a fresh Azerbaijani drone attack in the north-western section of the line of contact on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

August 3, 2022, 15:56

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces used combat UAVs in the attack in the north-western section of the line of contact around 15:00.