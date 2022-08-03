Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijan grossly violated the ceasefire. 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded

Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: They opened mortar and drone fire at Artsakh Defense Army positions since 09:00 August 3.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said that 7 Artsakh Defense Army soldiers were wounded. One of the wounded soldiers is seriously injured. The other 6 are out of danger.

The Artsakh authorities take measures jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stabilize the situation.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin discuss implementation of trilateral agreements

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin reported.

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister...

David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm

At the moment the situation in Artsakh is relatively calm, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote...

Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR

On July 27, 2022, Armenia submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) a new interstate complete...

Cyprus Airways plans Armenia route

Cyprus Airways has announced plans to launch a new scheduled route to Yerevan, Routes Online reported...

EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani...

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian...

Economy

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Society

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Armenia Jihane Tawilah on the occasion of the presentation of credentials.

ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara

The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...

Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...

The "Tufenkian" Foundation rebuilt a house in Machkalashen

The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...

Senate Appropriations Committee 2023 bill reaffirms $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill...

A playground built in the village of Herher

With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent...

Military

Azerbaijan grossly violated the ceasefire. 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded

Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire.

The tension in some sections of the line of contact remains. Artsakh Defense Ministry

In the night of August 2-3 the operative tactical situation was not subjected to changes.

President Harutyunyan chaired an expanded sitting of the Security Council

On August 2, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an expanded sitting of the...

The life of the wounded serviceman is not in danger. Artsakh Defense Army

The serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army who was wounded on August 1 by Azeri forces on the line of...

No significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact

There’s been no significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact overnight August...

Artsakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

On August 1, as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani units, soldier of the Artsakh Republic...

President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of representatives of the power structures

On August 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation...

Azerbaijan grossly violated the ceasefire. 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded
Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms
Pelosi assures US supports status quo in Taiwan situation
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit to have serious consequences, says Chinese diplomat
Turkey threatens Greece with pre-emptive action over militarization of islands
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Sport

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Pelosi assures US supports status quo in Taiwan situation

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit to have serious consequences, says Chinese diplomat

Turkey threatens Greece with pre-emptive action over militarization of islands

Pope Francis to visit Kazakhstan in September

