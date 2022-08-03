Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire.

August 3, 2022, 15:28 Azerbaijan grossly violated the ceasefire. 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: They opened mortar and drone fire at Artsakh Defense Army positions since 09:00 August 3.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said that 7 Artsakh Defense Army soldiers were wounded. One of the wounded soldiers is seriously injured. The other 6 are out of danger.

The Artsakh authorities take measures jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stabilize the situation.