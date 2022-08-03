Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Armenia Jihane Tawilah on the occasion of the presentation of credentials.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: FM Mirzoyan praised the WHO activities in Armenia and thanked for the organization’s support in the COVID-19 response and overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Views were exchanged over the ongoing healthcare reforms in Armenia and cooperation with the WHO in this regard. FM Mirzoyan underscored that the Armenian Government is taking concrete steps in the direction of continuously improving the quality of life in Armenia, including in the direction of increasing the quality of healthcare.

During the meeting FM Mirzoyan also presented to Jihane Tawilah the humanitarian challenges caused by the 44-day war, namely attaching importance to the involvement of international specialized organizations in the context of solving healthcare issues.