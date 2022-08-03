Pelosi assures US supports status quo in Taiwan situation

The US authorities support the status quo in the Taiwan situation, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday during her visit to the island, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are supporters of the status quo, we don’t want anything to happen to Taiwan by force," she said after a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-we.

According to Pelosi, the US respects the ‘one-China’ policy. At the same time, the speaker stressed that "solidarity [of US] with Taiwan is more important than ever".

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, despite protests from Beijing. This is the first visit of an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences, and China will take tough measures.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.