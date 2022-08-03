Pelosi’s Taiwan visit to have serious consequences, says Chinese diplomat

Washington will face serious retaliation due to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department Director-General Fu Cong told TASS on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Those actions of the US will lead to serious negative consequences. Serious retaliation measures will be taken against the US," he said, adding that the situation is very serious, concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"As far as Taiwan and China’s uniting are regarded, our position suggests that we are doing everything possible for uniting the country peacefully, though we do not give up the military option," the diplomat said. "The reason is that we need sufficient control of potential separatists," he noted.

That said, China’s official sees no risks of using nuclear weapons in the current situation.