In the night of August 2-3 the operative tactical situation was not subjected to changes.

August 3, 2022, 09:12 The tension in some sections of the line of contact remains. Artsakh Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tension in some sections of the line of contact remains, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

The Republic’s leadership, the Defense Army command and the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue steps in the direction of de-escalating the situation.