August 2, 2022, 15:03 David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the moment, the situation in Artsakh is relatively stable. Azerbaijan has not changed its position and policy. It must be clearly understood that the situation is not easy both in Artsakh and in the world, and in this case a very professional and patriotic approach should be taken.

We must be restrained and distance ourselves from demagogues as much as possible," he wrote.