On July 27, 2022, Armenia submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) a new interstate complete complaint against Azerbaijan, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Issues said in a statement.

August 2, 2022, 15:33 Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation of the civilian population as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression near Khramort and Parukh villages of Artsakh in 2022, the real threats voiced by Azerbaijan against the population of the border villages of Artsakh, as well as cases of the use of force by the Azerbaijani armed forces in against the civilian population of Artsakh during 2021-2022, as a result of which the right of citizens to life was violated.