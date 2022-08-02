Artsakhpress

International

California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations, The Washington Post reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — second to New York, which recorded 1,390 cases and declared a public health emergency last week. The nationwide tally is more than 5,800.

The declaration allows emergency medical services workers to administer the monkeypox vaccine, as pharmacists had also recently been permitted to do, Newsom said in a statement. “It is critical to maximize the number of personnel who can administer vaccines within this outreach effort,” he wrote in the emergency declaration. “Expanding the pool of eligible vaccinators will substantially aid current efforts and support anticipated further vaccination efforts upon receipt of additional doses from the federal government.”

With a “limited supply” of vaccines from the federal government, California is distributing vaccines to local health authorities “based on a formula that considers [the area’s] current monkeypox cases and number of high-risk individuals,” according to the declaration. California has received more than 61,000 doses of the vaccine, according to Newsom’s office.


     

Politics

Cyprus Airways plans Armenia route

Cyprus Airways has announced plans to launch a new scheduled route to Yerevan, Routes Online reported citing a statement from the airline.

EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani...

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian...

Armenian FM highlights great cooperation potential with India in many areas

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived...

Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence...

Meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey launched in Vienna

The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...

US House Appropriations legislation includes assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...

Economy

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Society

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out on a large scale.

Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...

The "Tufenkian" Foundation rebuilt a house in Machkalashen

The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...

Senate Appropriations Committee 2023 bill reaffirms $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill...

A playground built in the village of Herher

With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent...

A family from Herher that lost their house due to the war celebrates housewarming

The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation has built a private house in the Herher community of Artsakh’s...

Any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in eyes of int’l community should receive real assessment and opposition - Artsakh Ombudsman

The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of...

Military

The life of the wounded serviceman is not in danger. Artsakh Defense Army

The serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army who was wounded on August 1 by Azeri forces on the line of contact is in satisfactory condition, Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic reported.

No significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact

There’s been no significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact overnight August...

Artsakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

On August 1, as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani units, soldier of the Artsakh Republic...

President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of representatives of the power structures

On August 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry has disseminated disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening...

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction...

Azerbaijan again violated Artsakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, Artsakh Defense Ministry says.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Sport

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox

European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

Issue of Serbia joining CSTO absent from agenda – Kremlin

Iran has technical means to produce atom bomb, nuclear chief says

