The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the vicinity of the Patara village of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

August 2, 2022, 12:15 ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh State University, Zarine Sarajyan, told “Artsakhpress”.

"About 100 students from Artsakh , Armenia, as well as from various universities abroad, participate in the camp. Our aim is to strengthen the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

During these days, official meetings, lectures on urgent topics, intellectual-logical games, debates and discussions, sports, cultural events will be organized," he noted.