The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the vicinity of the Patara village of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh State University, Zarine Sarajyan, told “Artsakhpress”.
"About 100 students from Artsakh , Armenia, as well as from various universities abroad, participate in the camp. Our aim is to strengthen the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.
During these days, official meetings, lectures on urgent topics, intellectual-logical games, debates and discussions, sports, cultural events will be organized," he noted.