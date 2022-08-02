The serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army who was wounded on August 1 by Azeri forces on the line of contact is in satisfactory condition, Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic reported.

August 2, 2022, 10:19 The life of the wounded serviceman is not in danger. Artsakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The serviceman of the Armed Forces Albert Bakhshiyan was injured on August 1. The condition of the wounded serviceman is satisfactory. His life is not in danger," the Defense Army said.