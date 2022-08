There’s been no significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact overnight August 1-2 and as of 09:00. But the “stable tension” is maintained.

August 2, 2022, 09:56 No significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.