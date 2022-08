On August 1, as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani units, soldier of the Artsakh Republic Armed Forces Albert Bakhshiyan was injured, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

August 2, 2022, 00:24 Artsakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The condition of the wounded serviceman is assessed as satisfactory.