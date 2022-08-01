President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of representatives of the power structures

On August 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of representatives of the power structures, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the operational-tactical situation on the frontline.

After the concerned discussion, President Harutyunyan gave a number of urgent instructions to the attendees.

Head of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Karen Shahramanyan and Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan partook in the consultation.