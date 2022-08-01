European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

The European Union is following the developments in northern Kosovo with concern, the EC believes that all unilateral measures that impede the freedom of movement of citizens should be immediately lifted, European Commission (EC) representative Peter Stano said at a briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The European Union and member states are following developments, especially in northern Kosovo, very closely and with concern. Everyone involved in this must remain calm. Any uncoordinated and unilateral action that jeopardizes the stability and security of the place and that hinders the freedom of movement of all citizens there must be stopped immediately. The only option to resolve any dispute is dialogue and transfers, he said.

On Sunday evening and into the night of Monday, there were riots in the north of Kosovo due to the planned ban on entry by Pristina with Serbian numbers and documents, which was supposed to come into force on 1 August.

On the night from Sunday to Monday, the head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, tweeted that he welcomed Kosovo's decision to postpone the measures to September 1 and expected that all roadblocks would be immediately removed.