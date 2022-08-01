Artsakhpress

Issue of Serbia joining CSTO absent from agenda – Kremlin

The issue of Serbia’s possible membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet been included on the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Frankly speaking, such an issue has not been on the agenda”, the Kremlin official said replying to a question on the matter.

On Sunday night, the situation in Kosovo and Metohija sharply escalated after Kosovo’s police had closed a checkpoint on the border with Serbia, intending to introduce a ban on Serbian documents on Monday. In response, Serbs in the north of Kosovo took to the streets and blocked key highways. The police and the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, were pulled to the bridge across the Ibar River, which links Kosovska Mitrovica’s northern and southern parts. As a result of international efforts, Pristina decided to postpone the procedure of banning Serbian documents until September 1.


     

Politics

EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian...

Armenian FM highlights great cooperation potential with India in many areas

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived...

Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence...

Meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey launched in Vienna

The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...

US House Appropriations legislation includes assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...

The residents of Aghavno will be displaced to Hin Shen and Mets Shen

As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.

Economy

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Society

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out on a large scale.

Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...

The "Tufenkian" Foundation rebuilt a house in Machkalashen

The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...

Senate Appropriations Committee 2023 bill reaffirms $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill...

A playground built in the village of Herher

With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent...

A family from Herher that lost their house due to the war celebrates housewarming

The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation has built a private house in the Herher community of Artsakh’s...

Any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in eyes of int’l community should receive real assessment and opposition - Artsakh Ombudsman

The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of...

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry has disseminated disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction...

Azerbaijan again violated Artsakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, Artsakh Defense Ministry says.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the...

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Sport

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Issue of Serbia joining CSTO absent from agenda – Kremlin

Iran has technical means to produce atom bomb, nuclear chief says

Borrell hails Kosovo’s decision to postpone ban on Serbian documents

China fires hypersonic missile 120km off Taiwan coast

