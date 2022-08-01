In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out on a large scale.

August 1, 2022, 12:58 The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with a correspondent ”Artsakhpress”, community headman Lernik Avanesyan informed that some of the residents of the village are engaged in the cultivation of greenhouses provided by the ICRC.

They mainly grow tomatoes and cucumbers, using the obtained harvest both for their own consumption and for sale.

“This year's harvest index was quite high compared to the previous years. The mulberry harvest was also abundant; a part of which was sold, and the rest was used to get vodka and doshab", added the community headman.

Lernik Avanesyan noted that the animal husbandry has suffered as a result of the 44-day war. The main pastures of the village came under the control of the enemy.

The villagers are also engaged in viniculture. According to the head of the community, this year's grape harvest will also be plentiful.