EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, mediated by the EU, will help ease tensions in the region. He welcomed Kosovo’s decision to postpone the ban on Serbian documents.

August 1, 2022, 12:21 Borrell hails Kosovo’s decision to postpone ban on Serbian documents

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome Kosovo’s decision to postpone the procedure until 1 September and expect all roadblocks to be removed immediately,” Borrell tweeted.

In his opinion, open questions should be resolved within the framework of dialogue and should be aimed at normalizing relations.