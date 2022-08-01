Mohammad Sadegh Fazli, Assistant Foreign Minister of Iran and General Director of the West Asia and North Africa Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressed the country's readiness to meet Lebanon's need for fuel, Tasnim reports.

August 1, 2022, 10:37 Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: On his Twitter page, the Iranian diplomat confirmed Tehran's support for the Lebanese people in the context of the fuel crisis that has engulfed the Arab country.

As one of the main producers and exporters of energy in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the side of the Lebanese people to help them, Fazli said.

Tehran is ready to accept the Lebanese for negotiations on the supply of fuel needed by the people of this country, the Iranian diplomat said.

Lebanon has been experiencing an acute shortage of fuel for several months, both for refueling cars and for powering power generators.

Lebanon's problems are now exacerbated by indefinite strikes at most government offices as wages are no longer enough to get employees to work. The Beirut office of the International Labor Organization estimates that almost 100% of civil servants are now permanently or intermittently out of work.