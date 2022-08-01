Export of grain from Ukraine may start on August 1, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of the President of Turkey, said on Sunday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:"The first ship with grain may leave the port of Ukraine on Monday morning," he said as quoted by the NTV channel.

According to him, the loading of the ships has been completed.

"There are one or two small issues left, if they are resolved before the evening, there is a possibility of going [to the sea] tomorrow morning," Kalin added.