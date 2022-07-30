Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry has disseminated disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.
President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian...
The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence...
The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...
The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...
As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids that are being monitored by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) will showcase what experts consider to be a close encounter with the planet.
The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...
The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill...
With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent...
The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation has built a private house in the Herher community of Artsakh’s...
The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of...
The Armenian Apostolic Church honors the memory of Isaiah the Prophet, Qahana.am reports.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction...
Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, Artsakh Defense Ministry says.
The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the...
At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
