Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids that are being monitored by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) will showcase what experts consider to be a close encounter with the planet.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Initially, at 7:02 p.m. Asteroid 2016 CZ31 will fly by Earth 1.7 million miles away at a speed of 34,5000 miles per hour on Friday, July 29, at 05:00 Eastern Time, Mashable reported.

According to Newsweek, this is one-fifth the speed of a lightning strike and 17 times quicker than a rifle bullet.

The substantially bigger 2013 CU83 asteroid, this one as big as 1,050 feet across, will fly by Earth at a relatively smaller 13,100 miles per hour, at a distance of more than 3 million miles, at 7:37 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30, almost exactly 24 hours after the 2016 CZ31 occurrence.

Its height is comparable to that of the Empire State Building in New York City and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.


     

EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids that are being monitored by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) will showcase what experts consider to be a close encounter with the planet.

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction of Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

