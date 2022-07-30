Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Ukraine.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov outlined "Russia's principled approaches in light of the special military operation on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic and Ukraine, highlighting that its goals and objectives will be fully met."

"In this context, the attention of the Secretary of State was drawn to the fact that the continued pumping of the AFU and the national battalions with American and NATO weapons, which are used on a large scale against civilians, only prolongs the agony of the regime in Kiev, prolonging the conflict and multiplying the casualties. Lavrov stressed that the Russian Armed Forces strictly observe the norms of international law, and there is systematic work to return to a peaceful life in the liberated territories.

The situation in the area of global food security was discussed at length. Blinken was informed about the details of the "package" agreement signed on July 22 in Istanbul on the transportation of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the promotion of Russian exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers. The minister emphasized that the situation is complicated by U.S. sanctions, and U.S. promises to grant appropriate exemptions for Russian food supplies have not yet been realized. It was pointed out that it is unacceptable for the "collective West" to use this problem in its geopolitical interests.

Opinions were exchanged on the bilateral relations, which are in urgent need of normalization.

As regards the possible exchange of prisoners between Russian and U.S. citizens, the Russian side was urged to return to the mode of professional dialogue, without speculative information throwaways, in the mode of "quiet diplomacy".