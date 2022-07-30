Artsakhpress

Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Ukraine.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov outlined "Russia's principled approaches in light of the special military operation on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic and Ukraine, highlighting that its goals and objectives will be fully met."

"In this context, the attention of the Secretary of State was drawn to the fact that the continued pumping of the AFU and the national battalions with American and NATO weapons, which are used on a large scale against civilians, only prolongs the agony of the regime in Kiev, prolonging the conflict and multiplying the casualties. Lavrov stressed that the Russian Armed Forces strictly observe the norms of international law, and there is systematic work to return to a peaceful life in the liberated territories.

The situation in the area of global food security was discussed at length. Blinken was informed about the details of the "package" agreement signed on July 22 in Istanbul on the transportation of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the promotion of Russian exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers. The minister emphasized that the situation is complicated by U.S. sanctions, and U.S. promises to grant appropriate exemptions for Russian food supplies have not yet been realized. It was pointed out that it is unacceptable for the "collective West" to use this problem in its geopolitical interests.

Opinions were exchanged on the bilateral relations, which are in urgent need of normalization.

As regards the possible exchange of prisoners between Russian and U.S. citizens, the Russian side was urged to return to the mode of professional dialogue, without speculative information throwaways, in the mode of "quiet diplomacy".


     

Politics

EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian...

Armenian FM highlights great cooperation potential with India in many areas

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived...

Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence...

Meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey launched in Vienna

The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...

US House Appropriations legislation includes assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...

The residents of Aghavno will be displaced to Hin Shen and Mets Shen

As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.

Economy

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Society

Senate Appropriations Committee 2023 bill reaffirms $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill today, which reaffirms Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and recommend $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh, along with humanitarian aid to help displaced Armenians, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

A playground built in the village of Herher

With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent...

A family from Herher that lost their house due to the war celebrates housewarming

The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation has built a private house in the Herher community of Artsakh’s...

Any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in eyes of int’l community should receive real assessment and opposition - Artsakh Ombudsman

The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of...

Armenian Church Commemorates Prophet Isaiah

The Armenian Apostolic Church honors the memory of Isaiah the Prophet, Qahana.am reports.

The closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" project held in Stepanakert

On July 1, the closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" initiative launched by the Artsakh Office of...

Ukraine introduces entry visas for Russians

Ukraine has introduced visas for Russians starting from July 1. In the wake of Kiev’s severing of diplomatic...

Military

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction of Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijan again violated Artsakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, Artsakh Defense Ministry says.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the...

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Sport

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

Russia hopes there will be no provocations to aggravate situation around Taiwan — Lavrov

Monkeypox emergency declared in San Francisco

Pelosi leading delegation to Asia on Friday with Taiwan visit still undecided – NBC

