The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher of the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The house was in a very bad condition.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lyudmila Tsaturyan told "Artsakhpress" that the house where she lives with her son was quite old, with very bad conditions.

The head of the community of Machkalashen Lernik Avanesyan applied to "Tufenkyan" with the problem of repairing the house of an outstanding teacher.

The foundation rebuilt Lyudmila Tsaturyan's house, creating comfortable conditions.

Mrs. Tsaturyan expressed her satisfaction and thanked the foundation for supporting their family.