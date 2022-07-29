Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 417.45 (up by AMD 5.31), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 496.55 (up by AMD 3.76), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (down by AMD 0.09) in the country.