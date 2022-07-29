Monkeypox emergency declared in San Francisco

San Francisco officials on Thursday announced they are declaring a public health emergency over monkeypox that will go into effect on August 1, CBS News reports.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted about the declaration Thursday afternoon, saying it would allow the city to "dedicate resources to prevent the spread" of the virus and accelerate the health department's emergency response.

The mayor's tweet included a link to a Medium.com blog post that provided additional details regarding what the emergency declaration would mean for the health department's response to monkeypox. The blog post also noted that San Francisco would not be "implementing behavior restrictions or other measures" as was done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration will also enable the city to expedite emergency planning and staffing in addition to helping San Francisco get emergency funding from the state and federal government.