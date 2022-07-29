A playground built in the village of Herher

With the joint support of the "John and Hasmik Mkrtchyan Foundation" (USA) and the Tufenkyan Benevolent Foundation, a children's playground has been built in the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, the opening ceremony of which took place on July 28.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs the honor of opening the playground was given to the head of the Herher community, Arman Aleksanyan, and the director of the "Tufenkian" Foundation, Grigor Bedyan.

Arman Aleksanyan told “Artsakhpress” that until the present moment there had been no playground equipped with appropriate equipment in the village.

"We have 80 school and 35 preschool age children in the village. They will spend the summer vacations more fully," said A. Aleksanyan, expressing gratitude on behalf of the population of Herher community to those implementing the project.

Edwin Grigoryan, the fund's Artsakh Program Manager, said that the playground will contribute to the communication, development and interesting entertainment of the children of the village.

"In order for families to continue living in their village, comfortable conditions must be created, including playgrounds and entertainment places for children," he said, assuring that the project of building playgrounds in the villages will continue.