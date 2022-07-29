The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation has built a private house in the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region for the Hayrapetyan family from Herher, whose house was destroyed by rocket fire during the 44-Day War.

July 29, 2022, 10:49 A family from Herher that lost their house due to the war celebrates housewarming

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The "Tufenkyan" Charitable Foundation, staying true to its mission, has built a new private house for the Hayrapetyan family of four, with all the necessary living conditions.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the father of the family, Mher Hayrapetyan, informed that he and his two sons were also involved in the construction of the house and helped the builders.

"The house has been built in a very short period of time, for which we thank the entire staff of the foundation. The foundation is a great support for those living in Artsakh ,"said Hayrapetyan.

The head of the community of Herher, Arman Aleksanyan, also attended the housewarming. He congratulated the owners on the newly built private house. In an interview with us, the head of the community highly appreciated the activities of the foundation in Herher.