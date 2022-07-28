EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less popular than Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

July 28, 2022, 16:26 Kremlin says EU foreign policy chief is less popular than Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, Borrell drew attention to the fact that the Western media sometimes do not convey the statements he made, but write about the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s words.

"He is indeed less popular than Lavrov, he has no chance here," the Kremlin spokesman said.