Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction of Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the retaliatory actions by the Armenian side, however, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced.

There are no casualties or injuries on the Armenian side.