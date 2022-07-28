Azerbaijan again violated Artsakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, Artsakh Defense Ministry says.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On July 27 and 28, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire and opened fire from various caliber small arms in the direction of Artsakh Defense Army military positions located respectively in the section of Tonashen and Karmir Shuka, Taghavard. There are no casualties from the Armenian side. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Artsakh was notified about the incident,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.