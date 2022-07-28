Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh on Thursday, the Interior Ministry of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Martuni police department was notified that at around 11:45 Azerbaijanis fired intensively from various firearms in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities for about 20 minutes.

There are no casualties or injuries.

At the moment, the law enforcement agencies together with the Russian peacekeeping troops are conducting checks”, the ministry said.