75% of Democrats want someone other than Biden in 2024

Three-quarters of Democrats want the Democratic Party to choose a different candidate in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. Almost a quarter of them do not believe that President Joe Biden will be able to win the upcoming elections.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: A CNN poll showed that 32% of Democrats do not want Biden to be re-elected president. Another 24% said they did not believe he could defeat the Republican nominee in 2024, while 19% cited other reasons for their disagreement with the current head of state. Antipathy towards Biden is especially strong among Democrats under 45, 82% of whom do not want him to run for a second term.

The president’s numbers aren’t much better among older Democrats either, with just 31% of those age 45 and up saying they want another Biden campaign.

At the beginning of this year, the same poll showed Democrats were basically divided on the prospect of the president seeking reelection, with 45% saying they wanted Biden to run again and 51% saying they did not.