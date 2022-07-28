Classical concert held in Stepanakert

On July 27, within the framework of the program of "Zartonk" Art Academy, a classical concert was organized at Stepanakert Komitas Music College.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” informs, works of Armenian and foreign composers were performed during the concert.

The founder-director of "Zartonk" Academy and the president of "Atken Armenian" Foundation Van Armenyan noted that the goal of the program is to identify talents in Artsakh and give them an opportunity to develop their talents.

“We want to show that the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity is strong. Our compatriots living in Armenia should visit Artsakh frequently with various programs. It's time for the Armenian nation to wake up and find solutions to correct our mistakes," said V. Armenian.

Professor Senora Gyulbudaghyan, lecturer at Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory highly appreciated the active participation of Artsakh children in the program of the academy.

“I have students who are very gifted, musical", added Senora Gyulbudaghyan.

Knarik Nersisyan, the public relations officer of "Zartonk" Academy, emphasized that the aim of the project in Artsakh is to dialogue through culture, to create new Artsakh-Armenia ties, to contribute to their cooperation, as well as to strengthen the existing ones.