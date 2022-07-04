Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.43 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 425.90 (down by AMD 0.45), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 494.73 (up by AMD 2.91), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.41 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.