Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the need to sort out the situation with the detention of a Russian dry cargo ship off the coast of Turkey.

July 4, 2022, 16:59 Lavrov urges to deal with detention of Russian cargo ship off Turkish coast

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We need to understand this situation. The ship seems to be really Russian - under the flag of Russia, belongs, in my opinion, to Kazakhstan, and the cargo was under a contract between Estonia and Turkey," Lavrov told a briefing on Monday, news.am informs, citing Interfax.

There were a report over the detention by the Turkish side of the cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, which allegedly transported Ukrainian grain.