Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture in Yerevan on July 4, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Agreed Minutes of the IGC 8th Session and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of India regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects were signed at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture”, the statement says.


     

Politics

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture in Yerevan on July 4, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

All news from section

Armenian FM highlights great cooperation potential with India in many areas

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived...

Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence...

Meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey launched in Vienna

The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...

US House Appropriations legislation includes assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...

The residents of Aghavno will be displaced to Hin Shen and Mets Shen

As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.

President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly

On June 30, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

All news from section

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

The closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" project held in Stepanakert

On July 1, the closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" initiative launched by the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union was held in Stepanakert.

All news from section

Ukraine introduces entry visas for Russians

Ukraine has introduced visas for Russians starting from July 1. In the wake of Kiev’s severing of diplomatic...

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance

The list of groups eligible free medical care guaranteed by the state and eligible for free medicine...

President Harutyunyan received members of the “In support of Artsakh” Initiative

On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support...

The President of the Republic received President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia Krikor Youmshajekian

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Armenian Missionary...

Artsakh people pays tribute to Motherland Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a...

5 new cases of high treason exposed in Artsakh

The Artsakh National Security Service has exposed five new cases of high treason.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

All news from section

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the...

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding
Armenian FM highlights great cooperation potential with India in many areas
Russian Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey at Kiev’s Request: Ukrainian Ambassador
Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day
Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

All news from section

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The literary-cultural project entitled "The Voice of Living" launched in Artsakh

All news from section

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

Sport

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

All news from section

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

All news from section

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Russian Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey at Kiev’s Request: Ukrainian Ambassador

All news from section

Australian PM announces $74 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Albania in talks with NATO to build naval base

Erdogan says military operation in Syria could start at any moment

Most Read

month

week

day

Search