A Russian cargo ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain has been detained by Turkey’s customs authorities at Kiev’s request, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said on Sunday, TASS reports.

July 4, 2022, 12:50 Russian Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey at Kiev’s Request: Ukrainian Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have full co-operation with Turkey. The ship is currently standing at the entrance to the port, it has been detained by the customs authorities of Turkey," Reuters quoted him as saying.

According to Bodnar, investigators will meet on Monday to decide about the ship’s fate.