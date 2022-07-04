Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, according to which on the night of July 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, does not correspond to reality.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.