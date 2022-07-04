Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.
The meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey dealing with the Armenia-Turkey normalization...
The Fiscal Year 2023 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation...
As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.
On June 30, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly...
Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia․
The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
On July 1, the closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" initiative launched by the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union was held in Stepanakert.
Ukraine has introduced visas for Russians starting from July 1. In the wake of Kiev’s severing of diplomatic...
The list of groups eligible free medical care guaranteed by the state and eligible for free medicine...
On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support...
On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Armenian Missionary...
On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a...
The Artsakh National Security Service has exposed five new cases of high treason.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the...
At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...
After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...
On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
month
week
day