On July 1, the closing ceremony of the "Voice of Living" initiative launched by the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union was held in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Hermine Avagyan, Director of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, said that the aim of the initiative was to voice the "Voice of Life" in the language of literature and culture in post-war Artsakh.





"I want "The Voice of Living" to become one of the best projects in post-war Artsakh, which will be translated into different languages, and about our culture and literature will be heard in different corners of the world.



The author of the "Voice of Living" project, Sergey Safaryan, noted that months ago he submitted a proposal for the initiative to the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union. The Artsakh office of the structure approved the proposal, the result of which was the seven-day literary and cultural events in a number of settlements of the Republic.



“There is a serious problem of activation of cultural and, especially, literary life in post-war Artsakh. The project gave an opportunity to show the world that Artakh people live and continue creating,” he said.



Anahit Hakobyan, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh, highlighted the importance of such events, noting that culture is one of the keys to the survival of Artsakh.



The Artsakh media organizations, which actively covered the events during this period, received letters of appreciation by the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union.

"Artsakhpress" news agency also received a letter of appreciation.

The "Voice of Living" literary and cultural festival was concluded with the solo concert of RA Honored Artist Shushan Petrosyan.